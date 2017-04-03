The “Uno Mas Comes to Hua Hin” at COAST Beach Club & Bistro

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin was delighted to welcome Chef Joan Tanya Dot – Chef de Cuisine of Uno Mas Restaurant at Centara Grand Central World Bangkok to COAST Beach Club & Bistro. Specialising in Mediterranean cuisine Chef Joan showcased an array of variety of tapas, live paella cooking and succulent roasted pork accompanied by a free flow of Sangria. This sensational dining experience was completed by “Gipsy Night” performanded by Keith DeMagalhaes on his guitar.

