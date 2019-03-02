Where to Wine & Dine in Khao Tao, Hua Hin

Baan Khao Tao near Hua Hin is a tranquil place, still relatively unexplored by tourists. Located only 14 kilometers south of Hua Hin, this charming village is surrounded by beautiful mountains, sandy beaches and magnificent natural scenery. Although on the up rise, this little gem remains a charming place with a lot to offer.

Let’s have a look at the 5 amazing restaurants to Wine & Dine in Khao Tao, Hua Hin. Loft Indy Kitchen is a lovely restaurant with fantastic decor and warm ambiance. They offer a great selection of both Thai and European cuisine, at reasonable prices. All the dishes are creatively decorated and are simply delightful. The friendly staffs give a positive character to the restaurant and have good understanding of English.

