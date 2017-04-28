Khun Suwit Ruengroongrueng, as President of the Phetchaburi – Prachuap Khirikhan Golf Association, has confirmed with Hua Hin Today arrangements for the 16th Annual Hua Hin Cha-Am Golf festival this year during the months of August and September. Major golf courses in Hua Hin will offer very special green fees during these 2 months. The full pricing details, including golf carts are yet to be confirmed. Additionally, there will be a weekly (Sunday) tournament at one of golf courses culminating in a winners’ tournament to complete the Festival.

The golf courses involved are likely to be Black Mountain, Banyan, Royal Springfield, Imperial Lakeview, Royal Hua Hin, Palm Hills, Majestic Creek, Kraeng Krachan and Suanson/Sea Pines. The Hua Hin Cha-Am Golf Festival is a great opportunity to become familiar with some of the best golf courses in Thailand and for visiting golfers to enjoy some real bargains. The so-called ‘low season’ maybe during the wet season but our region’s climate poses few restrictions to those ‘in the know’. August and September is during the European summer, so that enticing travellers who prefer to escape long winter months poses some difficulties.

However southern hemisphere golfers are very different. The marketing opportunities to these countries are obvious, particularly ‘golf mad’ Australia and New Zealand. These countries are obvious targets to put ‘low season’ golf on the map. PPGA Thailand was established in 2000 by golf course management and the golf travel industry. PPGA creates activities and tournament to promote Hua Hin / Cha-Am as the best seaside golf resort in South East Asia. More information will soon become available at www. ppgathailand.com.

