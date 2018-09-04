17th Hua Hin / Cha-Am Golf Festival 2018 Underway

Play is now well underway in the 17th Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival after a colourful opening ceremony heralding a tournament day at the Royal Springfield Country Club on 4th August.

The opening ceremony featured representatives of the participating golf courses presided over by Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand. In attendance were the Cha-Am Mayor, the Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khirikhan Golf Course Association Chairman Khun Suwit Reanrogruang and Board Members. The Tourism Authority of Thailand was also represented by the regional Directors joined by members of the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Association.

The Hua Hin/Cha-am Golf Festival has been held successfully for the past 16 years to promote golf in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event aims to boost the number of visitors during what has traditionally been the provinces’ low season. However very few non-Thai golfers were in attendance; testament to the lack of promotion both locally and abroad. Timely marketing of this important event with significant sponsorship is well overdue to achieve the Festival’s promotional aims and to become a focus for low season golfing tourists. Local golf promoters are suggesting that the Golf Festival is due for a makeover and questioning the appeal of the current format.

With few special events, celebrity golfers or prizes, the discounts on offer little incentive. Additionally individual promotions and deals from regional courses may cut across these discounts. Weekly events at the golf courses involved have been omitted from this year’s Festival. During the two months of the festival (August & September), the participating golf courses are offering special promotions at 1,000 and 1,800 THB green fees per person per round. The closing ceremony and tournament will be held at Banyan Golf Course on 6th October.

Golf Festival Courses

1,800 THB Green Fees

Banyan Golf Course

Black Mountain Golf Course

1,000 THB Green Fees

The Imperial Lake View Golf Club and Resort

Kaeng Krachan Country Club and Resort

Majestic Creek Country Club

Palm Hills Golf Course and Residence

Royal Hua Hin

Sea Pine Golf Course

Royal Springfield Country Club

