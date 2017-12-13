The 1st Young Thai Taekwondo Cup 2017 successfully ended on 4th November 2017 at Blúport, Hua Hin

A total of 15 teams from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi, Cha-Am, Hua Hin, and Pranburi had competed in this championship. The championship included a spectacular Taekwondo demonstration show, ‘Purest Intense’, by the Supreme Horse Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

