1st Young Thai Taekwondo Cup 2017
The 1st Young Thai Taekwondo Cup 2017 successfully ended on 4th November 2017 at Blúport, Hua Hin
A total of 15 teams from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi, Cha-Am, Hua Hin, and Pranburi had competed in this championship. The championship included a spectacular Taekwondo demonstration show, ‘Purest Intense’, by the Supreme Horse Taekwondo Demonstration Team.
Related posts:
http://www.huahintoday.com/golf-sports-news/1st-young-thai-taekwondo-cup-2017/http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/1st-young-thai-taekwondo-cup-2017.jpghttp://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/1st-young-thai-taekwondo-cup-2017-150x150.jpgGolf & Sports
Tourists Enjoy Shell Eating, Bird Watching and Squid Fishing in Cha-Am
Hua Hin Sport Day 2013
Pak Nam Pranburi Kiteboarding
‘Rhodes Rules School’ - Questions & Answers
French Golf Course Has a Simple But Extreme Dress Code – Naked!
The 1st Young Thai Taekwondo Cup 2017 successfully ended on 4th November 2017 at Blúport, Hua HinA total of 15 teams from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi, Cha-Am, Hua Hin, and Pranburi had competed in this championship. The championship included a spectacular Taekwondo demonstration show, ‘Purest Intense’, by...Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.comAdministratorNews and information from Hua Hin ThailandHua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life