The 1st Young Thai Taekwondo Cup 2017 will held in Blu’port Hua Hin on Saturday, 4th November
A total of 15 teams from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan , Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi, Cha-Am , Hua Hin, and Pranburi will be competing in this championship. The athletes will compete in sparring (Kyorogi) , pattern (Poomsae) , Mr and Miss Taekwondo and Fittest Taekwondo Male and Female. There will also be a special appearance from the Supreme Horse Taekwondo Demonstration Team to open the tournament displaying a spectacular performance with an exciting fight scene, cool dancing and taekwondo board breaking. There is no entrance fee and it’s open for the public to view starting from 9 AM.
