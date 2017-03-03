2010 Tour De France Winner Andy Schleck to Lead Hua Hin Tour

Thailand Cycle Tours has announced that the 2010 Tour De France winner Andy Schleck has agreed to head a very special training camp/tour in Hua Hin this month.

As well as the private tours days, guests are also joining a Charity Gala Dinner hosted by Andy at the Intercontinental Resort Hua Hin and a Charity ride and race based at True Arena Hua Hin with the cycling community. This very special tour will give those who join the opportunity to ride and learn in a small group from one our generation’s great riders.

This will be a special week of cycling with small private groups for 7 nights with 5 days of riding. Saturday night – Charity Gala Dinner The objective is to raise money for Andy’s Young Cyclists Development Program. This will take place on 4th March at the Intercontinental Hotel Hua Hin. It is Andy’s wish to give something back to the people of Thailand by raising money and creating a development program for young Thai kids with talent, hopefully producing some stars of the future that can compete at the highest level, provide bikes and coaching.

All proceeds after expenses will be used in conjunction with this. There will be raffles and auctions of cycling memorabilia, including some of Andy’s Tour equipment. Sunday Morning – Charity Bike Ride On 5th March the Big Bike Ride in Hua Hin hopes to attract up to 1,000 riders from across Thailand. The ride will be 70 kilometres from Hua Hin to Pranburi Dam and back to Hua Hin.

The ride starts from True Arena from 8 AM. Again the objective of the Charity Bike ride is to raise money for Andy’s Young Cyclists Development Program. All proceeds after expenses will go directly to the charity, which will help buys bikes and provide coaching for some talented local Thai kids and hopefully find and develop some young Thai riders that can compete at the very highest level in the years to come. For more information see: www.thailandcycletours.com

