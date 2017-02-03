2016, A Year of Great Success for Banyan Ambassador, Danthai Boonma

In 2016, Banyan Golf Club had the chance to sign-up one of the brightest young star Thai golfers in Thailand, Danthai Boonma.

Dan, as he is usually called, is an Asian Tour Professional, aged just 21 years but is already s number 3 in the Thai rankings (World Ranking No.213). Turning Pro in November 2014, Dan had already achieved success in China Myanmar, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea and Brunei, apart from in his home country. As a Banyan Golf Club Ambassador, Dan’s successes in 2016 have been absolutely incredible; he’s a real young tiger! Memorable achievements have included being champion of the World Classic Championship 2015 at Laguna National Golf course in Singapore and in December 2016 he won the Boonchu Reuangkit Championship at Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club. When he free from Tournament commitments, Dan practices golf every day at Banyan Golf Club. Golfers can see him around Banyan Golf Club and regulars know how friendly he is. We hope that the year 2017, will be the another successful year for Danthai Boonma and all Banyan Ambassadors.

We are expecting them to bring more back more trophies to celebrate with Hua Hin people and make us all proud. For more information email: prgolf@banyanthailand.com

