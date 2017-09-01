2017 Golf Festival Tees-Off In Style

Play is now well underway in the 16th Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival after a colourful opening ceremony heralding the first weekly tournament day at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on 30th July. The opening ceremony featured representatives of the nine participating golf courses, a traditional Thai dance performance and a ceremonial tee-off by Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand. In attendance was the Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khirikhan Golf Course Association Chairman Khun Suwit Reanrogruang and Board Members. The Tourism Authority of Thailand was also represented by the regional Directors.

‘Golf caddies’ as you’ve never seen them before The Hua Hin/Cha-am Golf Festival has been held successfully for the past 15 years to promote golf and other sports that tourists can enjoy in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event aims to boost the number of visitors during what has traditionally been the provinces’ low season.

However very few non-Thai golfers were in attendance; testament to the lack of promotion both locally and abroad. Timely marketing of this important event is well overdue to achieve the Festival’s promotional aims and to become a focus for low season golfing tourists. During the two months of the festival (August & September), the 9 participating golf courses are offering special promotions at 1,000 and 1,800 THB green fees per person per round (not tournaments).

The remaining weekly golf tournament days with fees of between 1,600 and 2,400 THB are as follows: September 2017 Sun 3rd Palm Hills Golf Course Sun 10th Suanson Pradit / Sea Pines Golf Course Sun 17th Majestic Creek Golf Course Sun 24th Banyan Golf Course October 2017 Sun 1st Springfield Royal Golf Course Final round and closing ceremony (the winner of each previous tournament) For more information about the Golf Festival visit: www.ppgathailand.com

