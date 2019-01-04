2018 IBF Silk Road Champions Tournament Debuts in Thailand

The 2018 IBF Silk Road Champions Tournament & IBF World Muay Thai Championship were held at TRUE Arena Hua Hin last month.

There were four eliminator bouts in the games. Thailand boxer Pipat Chaiporn and Filipino fighter Eugene Lagos competed for the qualification of junior featherweight of the IBF Silk Road Champions Tournament finals and they ended with a tie after 10 rounds. The winners will compete with those who stood out from the last three promotion events that were held in Macau and Beijing.

The tournament held in Hua Hin was the last event before the finals. The committee of the games arranged a cruiserweight IBF World Muay Thai Championship event as the last but the most important bout. Chinese Muay Thai fighter Li Baoming and his Thai counterpart Thomas Carpenter competed for the IBF World Muay Thai title fiercely. After five rounds of fighting, Carpenter finally won the title. This is the first time the IBF Silk Road Champions Tournament have been held in a country outside of China.

– IBF B&R

