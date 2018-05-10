2018 US Masters – Reed Holds off A Field of Champions

The 2018 US Masters provided a world-class leaderboard and plenty of final round thrills, but Patrick Reed outlasted them all to win his first major championship.

Reed receives the customary green jacket from 2017 champion Sergio Garcia who lost any chance of retaining his title after a 13 on the 15th hole with 5 balls in the water After shooting in the 60s each of the first three days of the tournament, Reed only needed a one-under 71 on Sunday to win, finishing at 15 under overall. He handled the flows of championship and not flinching when Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler reached 14-under to put pressure on the 27-year old Texan.

Reed did it all while playing with Rory McIlroy, who didn’t provide the one-on-one thrills many expected, but instead shot a 2-over 74 while paired with the eventual champion to finish in a tie for fifth.

Reed’s final round partner Rory McIlroy (left) couldn’t catch the 2018 champion “It was just a sigh of relief. To dream about winning the green jacket as a child growing up, you know, having all those putts on the practice greens with all your friends… to have that dream come true is, it’s just a surreal moment. It hasn’t fully set in yet,” said Reed.

