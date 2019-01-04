The Amari Hua Hin Skins Golf Week will see you play at Hua Hin’s world class golf courses with all the trappings of a major professional tournament. Banyan, Black Mountain, Springfield and Sea Pine Golf Clubs will give you the ultimate golfing experience.

Open to all male and female golfers who play as a team of 4 or as single entrants with tournament organisers find partners. Playing as a team of 4, the combined stableford scores are totalled for each hole over the 4 rounds. The team with the highest stableford total on each hole wins the allocated prizes. If there is a tie, the prizes jackpot to the next hole with all teams eligible to win. Double Points: Prior to play each day, there will be a random draw to determine 2 holes where all players stableford points will be doubled.

The innovative and entertaining Skins presentation is played out on the big screen each night. With big prizes up for grabs there is sure to be cheers & jeers. Over THB 1,000 worth of prizes on every hole! Vouchers, gift cards and cash are amongst the hole prizes.

When 10 – 16 MARCH, 2019 Bookings & enquiries www.huahingolfweek.com

