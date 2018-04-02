Amazing Thailand Phetchaburi Golf 2018

The Phetchaburi Weekend Golf Tournament 2018 involves 4 courses over 4 months to promote golf in the Province and enhance the competitiveness of the participants.

Mr. Akarawat Thepasit, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said after the press conference of the Amazing Phetchaburi Weekend Golf 2018 that the TAT in conjunction with all four golf courses in Phetchaburi for the first time, held four months from April to July 2018 to promote the golfers. It markets the image of golf in Phetchaburi and increases business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The event has been organised around four golf courses in the Province; Kaeng Krachan Country Club, Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Palm Hill Golf Club & Residence and Springfield Royal Country Club. For only 3,500 THB those who attend the event will receive green fees at the four golf courses, souvenirs, a golf shirt and discount coupons. Special prizes include a round trip to the Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket with Bangkok Airways tickets.

