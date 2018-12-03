Asia Pacific Golf Summit Awards – Hua Hin is a Winner by George Mastronikolis

More than 250 club industry executives congregated last month in Bangkok to celebrate the achievements of Asia’s best of the best in the 2018 Asian Golf Awards. The 2018 edition of this largest industry recognised over 45 award category winners.

was staged in conjunction with the highly successful 2018 Asia Pacific Golf Summit. The guest of honour was golf legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman who was inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

“We are glad that the club industry in Asia gathers every year at our events and it is their support that drives us to excel and go beyond the records set every year – the APGS and the Asian Golf Awards have been staged annually for the past 12 years and we hope that we have the staying power to continue indefinitely,” remarked Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner and producer of the event. Thailand was the winner of the Best Golf Destination in Asia Pacific ahead of China and Malaysia. The Asia Pacific Order of Zenith, a virtual ‘Hall of Fame’ for golf courses was bestowed upon Hua Hin golf courses Black Mountain and Banyan.

An elite group of general managers were awarded a place in a permanent award category. This special tribute is the “Legion of Leaders”, a universal industry recognition designed to single out outstanding men and women in the golf club management industry for the exemplary role they have played and continue to play in promoting all-round excellence in the club industry.

Once anointed to this level, the honourees are not be voted upon again in the annual Asian Golf Awards as the “Legion Of Leaders” award serve as the ultimate recognition of Asia’s Best. The award was made to General Managers Harald Ellison (Black Mountain) and Stacey Walton (Banyan).

Our congratulations to these two great golf courses which came home with a total of nineteen awards demonstrating why Hua Hin was recently awarded the International Association of Golf Tour Operators Award for Golf Destination of the Year for Asia 2019.

