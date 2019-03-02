Award Winning Banyan Golf Club Celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Style

To commemorate the 10th Anniversary Banyan Golf Club hosted a 10-Year Anniversary Invitational last month featuring members, invited guests and business partners that have contributed to the club’s ‘journey of development’.

Under the astute stewardship of GLS Asia’s management team of Stacey Walton, Stuart Daly and John Wither, the club that was designed and constructed by Thailand’s leading golf course architect, Pirapon Namatra of Golf East, has flourished.

Known to many as Khun Ope, he had a wealth of golf course design and experience since the opening of Bangsai Country Club, Ayuddhaya master planned, designed and constructed on family land by him in 1996. Golf East was established in 2004 by a group of e ngineers and architects, many of whom have been involved in golf course design and construction during the Thai golf boom of the1980’s and 90’s The goal was to use local personnel to service all those interested in golf and real estate development.

Everything from planning, design, construction and operation are part of Golf East’s scope of service. Walton said: “In 2009, we set out to put a new golf course in Thailand on the map. A decade later we’ve become a well-established club, brand and recognised as an awardwinning golf club. A Golf Course Facility Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation, Banyan Golf Club has staged major events, including the national BMW Championship finals and the Hyatt Open as well as events for leading banks, pharmaceuticals and golf societies. Last month it hosted the International Investment Management Group golf day.

Walton said: “For a decade, Banyan Golf Club has grown into a golf club with an outstanding reputation for quality, service excellence. We have an active membership and a series of social events, competitions which are well supported and enjoyed by all. “It is the overall experience that makes Banyan Golf Club so special. We aim to maintain our unique position with continual improvements to ensure our golf club has a sustainable future.” Members of Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin can enjoy the privilege of unlimited rounds of golf with state of the art clubhouse facilities.

Extended membership privileges include an association with over 10 top golf courses to play in the Middle East, Asia and Australia region. This is a special privilege for members to enjoy preferred access, member guest rates and benefits. This network also allows overseas visitors from our associate clubs to come, stay at Banyan Resort and play golf at preferred rates.

The 2018 Asian Golf Awards confirmed Banyan’s status in the regional golfing scene. the award ceremony, The Asia Pacific Order of Zenith, a virtual ‘Hall of Fame’ for golf courses was bestowed upon Banyan. Additional awards included winning Asia’s best Managed Golf Club, Maintained Course, Value for Money Experience, Golf Club Experience, Golf Manager, Professional Golf Coach and Caddie of the Year. Congratulations to the management and staff of Banyan Golf Club for providing the best experience for golfers with 10 years of outstanding achievements. Golf doesn’t get much better than at Banyan! -Royal Coast Review Thailand-

comments