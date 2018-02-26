Bikinis On The Run

The 2018 Singha Bikini Beach Run will take place again this year on Sunday March 18th starting at 05:00 AM. Bikinis aren’t compulsory, especially for men and you’ll need to be up early to check out the scene. This is an annual event on the Cha-Am beach. Runners will include those who are highly experienced and well trained and those who rarely break into a gallop.At the top level this will be an international field including runners from African countries (Kenya seems to dominate), Japan, Australia as well as Scandinavian nations. Events of this nature have really taken off across Thailand in recent years and receive appropriate support from tourism authorities and government at all levels.

Everyone is encouraged to get fit, with jogging for fun and good health an increasingly common choice of exercise. If you are ready to take that pastime to the next level, the Bikini Beach Run may be the way to go. Check out the website for all the details and registration.

Or if you just want to be a ‘bikini spectator’ you’ll need to be at the beach in front of the Long Beach Hotel at 5 AM on the day. www.jogandjoy.com email: info@JogandJoy.com Tel.02-721-6009, 086-391-4834, 081-867-5262

