Black Mountain Awarded Best Sport Event Venue in Thailand 2017

Black Mountain Golf Course has been awarded Best Golf Course in Thailand six straight years. It has also been awarded Best Championship Course in Thailand twice. Earlier this year Black Mountain received accolades as Best Golf Resort in Asia by Golf Digest Magazine. Black Mountain now has another prestigious award: Best Sport Event Venue in Thailand. ”All awards are special” says Black Mountain General Manager Harald Elisson,”this one, Best Sport Event Venue, stands out as recognition of our work trying to make Black Mountain a venue for everybody. Professional golfers, amateurs, juniors, women, men. Everybody is welcome to practice at a high level at our facility”. Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference aims to bring together regional experts, agencies and government bodies to continue to develop and improve the overall sporting landscape in Asia to better compete within the international sporting arena.

