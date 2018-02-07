Black Mountain & Banyan Go Head to Head

On 18th & 19th January, members from two of Asia’s top award winning golf clubs came together at Black Mountain and Banyan in friendly battle, in the first Interclub Championship Hua Hin has seen.

Although the air was full of the spirit of true competition, rivalry quickly turned to comradery as the tournament quickly revealed the friendliness between members of both sides and the cementing of social bonds between the two clubs and their members is now permanent. One team had to emerge as the winner though and that team was the Banyan Golf Club which edged home triumphantly in the closing stages with a score of 21 against 19; a very close contest indeed. “The goal was to bring our two clubs together and to get our members together socially. The event was a tremendous success, thoroughly enjoyed by all, both on and off the course. Plans are already being made for a return match”, said Harald Elisson, Managing Director at Black Mountain. This sentiment was echoed by Stacey Walton, General Manager of Banyan who said, “This event has been a long time coming but it was well worth the wait; we all had a great time and this first tournament will go down in our respective histories as a major milestone in the advancement of inter-club relationships. We can expect many more of these inter-club social events to come”.

