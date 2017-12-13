Black Mountain & Banyan Once Again Multiple Award Winners

The Annual Asian Golf Awards is an acknowledged measure of how excellence is practised by Golf Clubs in Asia and the men and women who strive hard to maintain a level of excellence that sets them at the very pinnacle of the industry.

For seventeen years, the Asia Pacific Golf Group has helped to measure the standard of excellence set by the best in the golf club industry in Asia in over 50 award categories. This is achieved through an -on-line poll run over a period of three months and the final list of the top ten in each award category is now official and can be seen at asiangolfawards. com/asia-s-best-2017. Of the Thailand golf courses, local clubs Black Mountain and Banyan were stand-outs with a total of 23 awards listed below.

Vietnam being awarded golf destination in the Asia Pacific, just displacing Thailand, may raise a few eyebrows; however the Awards being made in that country may have had some influence! Black Mountain Golf Course has been awarded as the Best Golf Course in Asia Pacific for a third time and Best Golf Course in Thailand for a seventh time at the Awards held in Danang, Vietnam. “I would like to thank all of the people who voted for us in the Asian Golf awards this year.

These awards mean a lot to us as a club and also to our dedicated team that work so hard to continually improve and present Black Mountain at such a high standard and to deliver the best possible golfing experience” said Managing Director Harald Elisson. Banyan Golf Club General Manager Stacy Walton says “this is the pinnacle of the awards, we are proud to win; a true team effort and supported by our industry colleagues, associates, members and guests. Thank you!”

