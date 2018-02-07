Black Mountain to Host Thailand Long Drive Championship Finals

Thailand will be staging its hunt to discover the kingdom’s most powerful and longest hitter of the golf ball. Tagged as the “Thailand Long Drive Championship 2018”, the event will be open to all Thai male nationals above the age of 18 years.

A total of 4 qualifying rounds will be staged at these venues, followed by the final at Black Mountain:

• Northern Region: 2-3 February (Chiangmai Stardome)

• Northeast Region: 9–10 February (Mountain Creek – Nakhon Ratchasima)

• Southern Region: 16–17 February (Blue Canyon – Phuket)

• Central Region: 23–24 February (Suvarnabhumi – Bangkok)

Final – 3rd March (Black Mountain – Hua Hin) Commenting on the tournament, Harald Elisson, Managing Director of Black Mountain said, “This is a major tournament that will provide a very unique opportunity for big hitting Thai golfers to put their skills on display. Our ultimate objective is to discover the longest hitter in the Kingdom, who will then go onto the United States to compete for top honours at the World Long Drive Championship 2018”. “Black Mountain is proud to be the host of the final of the Thailand tournament and we know that it will be a highly competitive event, and thrilling for the many spectators we anticipate welcoming” Elisson added.

comments