The Most Celebrated Football Competition in Town! The 23rd Confederation Cup

Teams from nineteen Hua Hin and Cha-Am resorts and hotels have put their best foot forward at the 23rd annual Football Federation Cup kick-off commencing last month as a very festive sporting occasion.

The opening match of the competition featured a mixed celebrity team which included show business stars as well as a number of Resort General Managers.

No one seemed to know the final score but it was widely accepted that is would be most unwise for the celebs to claim victory over a team with the name ‘Gov’ on their playing strip, especially at an Army base! We recognised the GMs from the Amari (Phanuphan Buasuang), the Veranda (Jamnong Bootsong) and the Sheraton (Bruce Dupuis) amongst the celebrity team players. Vason Kittikul also took his place in the team as the keeper. He is the President of the Thai Hotels Association Western Chapter as well as the Long Beach Hotel ChaAm GM and host of the event. The Amari’s GM, Khun Ton limbering up before a big performance

The ‘Hot’ Team No. 31; Sheraton’s GM Bruce Dupuis, would have preferred a cold ice hockey arena.

It’s always wise not to challenge anyone with ‘Gov’ on his shirt! Canadian national Bruce Dupouis commented that he felt much more comfortable on ice due to ice hockey experience. However the Sheraton supporters who gave him credit for a goal-assist. Our apologies to others who we have not named but it was difficult to identify some of the celebrities in their unfamiliar mode of dress. We can also name Everson Pranburi (Alan Thomas) and Hilton Hua Hin (Denis Richter) GMs who were providing vocal support to their respective teams from the VIP box after successfully feigning injury; perhaps to avoid potential humiliation on the field.

The more serious matches between the hotel teams now continue until the 7th September at the King Rama VI Army Camp Stadium with the closing ceremony, trophy presentations and charity donations at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa. Winning the Federation Cup is certainly a matter of pride with some bragging rights to the winning hotel. They may also have to undergo some scrutiny just in case any recent ‘casual’ employees also play for the Hua Hin City Football Club! However this is another example of the friendly spirit between the region’s hotels as an elaborate and spectacular good old-fashioned team building exercise.

