The 2017 Centara World Masters Golf Championship in Hua Hin is back from 11th until the 17th June with its 4th edition.

The event features 72-holes of stableford competition, lots of gifts and prizes, plus nightly parties and entertainment. At the heart of the event’s success is the camaraderie developed among participants. Black Mountain, Banyan and Sea Pines golf courses will give the ultimate golfing experience.

The Centara World Masters is open to golfers aged 35 and over, with golfers competed for more than 1.5 million THB in prizes. The Event age categories will be 35 – 55, 56 – 65 and 66+. Drawing golfers of a similar age and handicap together is among the event’s great traditions. The Centara World Masters is a joint partnership between Australian-based Go Golfing and Thailand’s Golfasian. Golfasian Managing Director, Mark Siegel commented that, “Thailand is a world-class golf and holiday destination.

Showcase events like the Centara World Masters that attract huge interest and profile internationally go a long way to growing year-ro

und golf tourism.”

The tournament attracts big numbers from Australia, the Philippines, India, New Zealand and China. Additionally players from France, Germany, United States, the United Kingdom, UAE and even Iceland have been represented along with ASEAN nations including Thailand and Vietnam. More than 85 million THB is expected to be injected into the Thai economy. The tournament is a major boon for tourism in Hua Hin during low season.

Last year the event also raised 109,500 THB for Jungle Aid, a charity providing a better future for displaced Thai children in remote communities. Our conversations with the party-goers at the 2016 gala presentation dinner were laced with lavish praise of the organisers, the quality of the golf courses, competition and the social scene. “Everything has been perfect” or “the organisation was so professional” were common comments.

Hua Hin Lord Mayor, Nopporn Vuttikul commented that: “Events like this are not only a great source of community pride; they also bring social and economic benefits to the host community. Golf tourism is one of the largest contributors to Hua Hin’s economy and supporting events like the Centara World Masters will help us achieve our goal to be recognized as Asia’s best golf destination.” For more information and registration: www.thailandworldmasters.com

