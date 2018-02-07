Children’s Day at True Arena Football for Small Kids and Big Kids

Children’s Day at True Arena featured sport and more specifically football, for boys and girls with free clinics, and games attended by their heroes from Bangkok United and PT Prachuap Football Clubs. Around 50 children from far and wide took part in a fun day with coaches on hand to show them how the ‘great game’ is played and with an opportunity to play on the best playing surface anywhere. They also had the chance to welcome professional players ‘up close and personal’.

