Cool Stuff at The 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

The January PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida is an annual feast of golf products of all shapes and sizes. Clubs, swing aids, apparel, gadgets, you name it.

The 2017 PGA Merchandise Show gathered 40,000+ industry leaders, representing 74 countries with 1,100 interactive exhibits and more than 1,000 top golf brands. Here is our selection of the freshest and most innovative products.

Águila Golf virtual reality trainer

Virtual reality comes to golf instruction. Plug your phone into the headset, load the app and create a 360-degree experience using actual course images to test your on-course decision making, improve your course management and learn through visualisation.

Callaway GOLFIT sport band

Wearable technology made with the golfer in mind as the band tracks standard fitness metrics — steps taken, heart rate, calories burned — while also working as a golf GPS device on the course with information for 30,000 courses preloaded. The device can track your score and save rounds, along with fitness data, to an app on your smartphone for later review.

Under Armour — Champ spike

You’ve never seen a spike like this before. We’ve seen Under Armour’s Spieth One shoe, and the most surprising thing about it is on the bottom. Flip the shoe over, and you’ll see a type of spike that’s totally different. Four spikes on each shoe are a type of hybrid spike – one half of it is shaped like a disc, and the other half looks like a normal spike.

ToughLie 360

Recreate any lie with this portable teaching aid. Just rotate the device around to simulate downhill and uphill lies, and when the ball is above or below your feet. The ToughLie 360 is designed to be used as a tool to help you practice your short game or regular shots.

Nikon CoolShot 80VR laser rangefinder

New vibrationreduction features promise better accuracy by mitigating shaky hands. Locked-On technology help quickly acquire distance to intended targets rather than background visuals.

ShotScope GPS/Shot-Tracking

Companies featuring shot-tracking and GPS technologies have seen the appetite for real-time stats and data storing for golfers. A new product is launching in the U.S., hoping to capitalize on that success, too. ShotScope is a Scottish-based system, featuring a wristband for performance-tracking that uses a sensor-tagging system ($220) just like Arccos and Game Golf. A PinCollect button on the wristband allows a golfer to select the location of the hole, to help further track putting stats with a button-activated system. — SH

Golf Shoe Grabber

It’s not high tech, but it’s practical. A simple clasp lets you tote your shoes with one easy handle, making it easier to grab and go to and from the course. The device can be latched to you golf bag, and also helps you air out wet shoes that need drying.

Golf Pride MCC Align and MCC Plus4 Align Grips

Golf Pride has released a reminder grip. No, it’s not like the one with all the grooves and contours that you used right when you started playing. It looks like a normal grips, but has a firm, raised ridge that runs vertically down the back of the grip. It’s a subtle point of reference, to help you make sure that you’re taking that same grip each time.

OGIO Heritage Collection

OGIO is bringing retro back with this assortment of golf bags and carry-on luggage. The three pieces in the collection — a canvas travel cover, a single-strap bag and a carry-on suitcase — each come in two colors and are made from premiumgrade canvas with leather accents. Paying homage to the early days of golf has never been so easy (and fun!).

