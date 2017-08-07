An Expats Guide to Playing Football in Hua Hin

Hua Hin has eight different artificial football pitches which are currently in use. Whether it’s at Football Station, Superbo, Midfield, Lek FC, Monkey Field or any of the other venues there is bound to be a football game going on every night of the week. There are two expat teams in Hua Hin who practice together on a regular basis. The Hua Hin Vikings are based at Football Station on Soi 94 and practice there every Monday and Friday at 4:30 pm, although every now and again they play on one of the pitches at True Arena.

The expat football scene fosters exiting competition between all nationalities.

The other team is called Xplode and they practice every Saturday night at 7 pm at Superbo, which is situated directly opposite Hua Hin Hospital on Phetkasem Road. They also play at 7 pm on Monday nights at the Midfield pitch which is on Soi 6. Both clubs are very welcoming to new players. Initially the Hua Hin Vikings was formed by Scandinavians while Xplode was founded by an Englishman, but both clubs now have players from all over the world, including Thailand.

On June 26th the Vikings took on Xplode in an 11 a side match at True Arena. The former were 6-2 winners at the end of a highly competitive game played in some blustery conditions. Competitions are periodically organised by local government organisations in Hua Hin and Cha-Am. There’s always prize money involved and the competition can be intense but anyone looking to get involved in a less formal tournament should check out the annual Hua Hin World Cup.

Thailand were the winners of the 2017 ‘World Cup’ This tournament was founded in 2015 and features teams representing countries from all over the world. Anyone can sign up to participate in the two day competition which normally takes place in the first weekend of December with players from all over Asia and beyond coming to play. Anyone wanting more information should visit: www.huahinfootball.com

Related posts:

comments