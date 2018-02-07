Football Fans in Thailand Can See FIFA World Cup Matches Live : Prawit

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has guaranteed live broadcast of World Cup matches for Thai football fans.

General Prawit said that everyone will have a chance to watch the competition live from Russia, although the broadcast rights, worth about 1.3 billion THB, have not been settled. The deputy prime minister, who is also Chairman of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), said the costly rights posed no problems for Thailand.

He declined to give details. Potential broadcast partners have been put off by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s regulation stipulating that live major sporting events such as the World Cup and Olympics. General Prawit held talks with Gen Yutthasak Sasiprabha, the advisor to the President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, on the sidelines of the SAT board meeting at Government House. Russia will host the World Cup’s final rounds from June 14th to July 15th. The hosts join 31 other teams in the competition, including defending champions Germany. Thai fans have enjoyed watching all World Cup live since 1990.

Bangkok Post

