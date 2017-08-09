Centara World Masters Golf Championship

The Fourth Annual Centara World Masters Golf Championship 2017

In four short years the Centara World Masters Golf Championshipin Hua Hin, Thailand has become the biggest tournament for club golfers in Asia. Centara Hotels & Resorts is the major sponsor and most golfers choose to stay at the ideally located Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

