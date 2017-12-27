Golf Championship Odds 2018: Tiger Woods at 20-1 to Win a Major This Year

There is a lot to be excited about with Tiger Woods these days. Woods is returning to golf in late December at the Hero World Challenge, and he’s apparently as healthy as he’s been in a long time (according to his buddy, Jason Day). Rickie Fowler said recently that Woods is hitting drives past Fowler (who averaged 300 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour last year), and there is certainly a lot of hope surrounding Woods. That’s something that could not have been said very often in the last three years. Because of that, and because Woods is maybe the most bet on an athlete in history, with Woods’ odds at 20-1 to win any major in 2018.

Here are the top ten 2018 contenders:

Dustin Johnson: 3-2, Jordan Spieth: 3-2 Rory McIlroy: 5-2, Rickie Fowler: 7-2 Justin Thomas: 7-2, Jason Day: 7-2 Hideki Matuyama: 7-2, Jon Rahm: 7-2 Justin Rose: 9-2, Brooks Koepka: 5-1

