Hospitality On & Off the Football Field at the 23rd Confederation Cup

Teams from nineteen Hua Hin and Cha-Am resorts and hotels are in training for the 23rd Football Federation Cup in readiness for the kick-off this month.

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa was the venue for an introduction to the event with recently appointed General Manager Bruce Dupuis co-hosting a press conference with Jamnong Bootsong, Hotel Manager of the Veranda Hua Hin Resort. The co-hosts were joined by local administrators, sponsors and players including Mr. Vason Kittikul, President of the Thai Hotels Association Western Chapter (Phetchaburi & Prachuap Khirikhan) and Siraphan Kamolpramote, advisor to The Mayor of Hua Hin.

From 7th August to 7th September the King Rama VI Army Camp Stadium is the venue of a football tournament which will see staff members being a little less hospitable than usual as they show-off their footballing skills in this annual sporting battle. However as a reminder of the friendly spirit of the competition, one award will be going to the ‘Best Mannered Player’ apart from the main trophies. The opening day will see hotel management, VIPs and media stars take to the pitch in a less serious football match and other forms of entertainment prior to the tournament’s commencement.

The Red Cross will be the beneficiaries of charity fund raising including money raised with sales of unique T-shirts featuring the art of two renowned Thai artists. The closing ceremony with trophy presentations and the presentation of the charity donations is on 7th September at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa. Spectators are welcome to join in the fun; especially on the opening day. Head for the King Rama VI Camp late morning on Monday 7th August. The army camp and stadium can be found some 10 kilometres south of Cha-Am / 15 kilometres north of Hua Hin with entry from Phetchakasim Road.

The

Related posts:

comments