The 17th Hua Hin / Cha Am Golf Festival 2018 gets underway next month with a Grand Opening and tournament at Springfield Royal Country Club on 4th August. The Festival happens over the months of August and September with reduced green fees and special offers at nine regional golf courses. The promotion includes green fees of either 1,000 or 1,800 THB, lucky draws and a special privilege card for the first 10,000 golfers.

Participating Golf Courses (*1,000 THB green fees; **1,800

THB green fees)

*The Imperial Lake View Golf Course

*Springfield Royal Country Club

*The Majestic Creek Golf & Resort

*Palm Hills Golf Resort & Country Club

*Kaeng Krachan Country Club & Resort

*Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

*Sea Pines (Suan Son Pradipat) Golf Course,

**Banyan Golf Course (closing ceremony on 4th August)

**Black Mountain Golf Course

comments