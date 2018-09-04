Hua Hin Golf Courses Awarded the Asia Pacific Order of Zenith

The Asia Pacific Order of Zenith is a spin-off from the long running Asian Golf Awards, the only pan-Asian recognition award program for the golf industry that is now in its nineteenth year.

Given the long and impressive history of the Asian Golf Awards, it was generally felt that the time had come for the creation of a special award that would seek out and honour the absolute best amongst the best. An award designed to recognise distinguished golf clubs and permanently enshrine these clubs in a hallowed class all their own. Hence, the creation of the Asia Pacific Order Of Zenith.

Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group Commenting on the special award, Mike Sebastian, chief executive officer of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner of the Asian Golf Awards said, “The time has come for us in the industry to establish a Hall of Fame for the best amongst our golf clubs – clubs that have strived to deliver the best all round experience for golfers.”

Asia needs to develop a benchmark to measure excellence and the best way to do this is to create a peer group of clubs renowned for their commitment to excellence to serve the yardstick for others. To kick-off the program, a total of twelve golf clubs have been selected to be the initial inductees with all the organisations having success in past Asian Golf Awards polls.

Each of the premier clubs on the award list has distinguished and excelled itself in terms of operating a golf club noted for the quality of its golf course, its club house facilities and services and its commitment to deliver a quality golfing experience to both members and guests alike. Local golf courses, Banyan and Black Mountain have achieved this award with one other Thailand (Bangkok) golf course.

The first batch of golf clubs to be honoured with this very distinguished award: Sentosa Golf Club – Singapore Ria Bintan Golf Club – Indonesia TPC Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia Banyan Golf Club – Thailand DLF Golf & Country Club – India Black Mountain Golf Club – Thailand Mission Hills Golf Club, Haikou (Blackstone Course) – China Thai Country Club – Thailand BRG Kings’ Island Golf Resort – Vietnam Sky 72 Golf & Resort – South Korea Anvaya Cove & Sports Club, Philippines Hirono Golf Club, Japan Stacey Walton, Banyan’s General Manager and Director said “emerging as one of the region’s best golf clubs is a testament of excellence.

Our team and I are very proud to be selected as it’s our mission to provide our golfers and visitors with the best golf club experience in Asia and in positioning both Banyan GC and Hua Hin as the number one golf destination in Thailand”. The official induction of the select group of golf clubs will take place during the 2018 Asian Golf Awards Gala Banquet that will be staged in Bangkok, on November 3rd at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. The award ceremony will be part of the 2018 Asia Pacific Golf Summit which will be staged from November 1st – 3rd.

comments