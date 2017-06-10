The Hua Hin Regatta 2017; Yacht Racing in Gulf Waters

The 2017 Hua Hin Regatta saw more than 300 sailors of all ages from across Thailand and many other Asian as well as European countries competing in Hua Hin’s biggest yacht racing event.

First sailed in 2000, the Hua Hin Regatta is an annual sailing event organised in the Gulf of Thailand by the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT), in conjunction with the Royal Thai Navy, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Cha-Am Municipality and Phetchaburi Province. Beach preparations and then ocean action at the Regatta Held in honour of and in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, sailors compete for a series of Royal Trophies, including:

Royal Vega Rudder trophy for varies classes from His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Super Mod National Championship trophy from His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

OK Dinghy National Championship trophy from Her Majesty the Queen.

Princess Cup for Optimist Championship from HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana. Robert Vine (right), the son of the Sailing Club Hua Hin proprietor Richard with his first ever sailing trophy. Robert was a runner up and ruing one small mistake that cost him a winning position.

