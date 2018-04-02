Hua Hin’s First Full Marathon

The first full marathon in Hua Hin will be held on Sunday 13th May at Wat Khao Krailart. This exciting event is managed by the Preserve Hua Hin Group with HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn trophies awarded to the first male and female marathon winners.

The Hua Hin Marathon has a number of aims: To motivate the public to engage in physical fitness for good health and longevity, To raise awareness of environmental and social sustainability, and To continue to preserve and develop Krailart Niwate as the last remaining urban mangroves in Hua Hin.

Preserve Hua Hin Group comes under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The Group is organising the event along with the Hua Hin municipality, Prachuap

Khirikhan Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Officials of the event are expecting approximately 3,000 runners. The race route starts and finishes at the Buddhist temple Wat Khao Krailart in Khao Takiab. The routes are based on the different categories and includes running on the beach.

Event categories are: MARATHON 42.195 KM. The first male and female finishers will receive the trophies from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Male age groups: 18-39, 40-49, 50 and over. Female age groups: 18-39, 40-49, 50 and over.

Entry fee: 1,200 Baht HALF MARATHON 21.1 KM Male age groups: 16-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and over.

Female age groups: 16-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and over. MINI MARATHON 10.5 KM.

Male age groups: 15 and under, 16-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and over. Female age groups: 15 and under, 16- 29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and over. Entry fee: 500 Baht There will be a Free Dinner on Saturday 12th May and breakfast on Sunday 13th May after the race. The Wat Khao Lan Thom courtyard nearby allows overnight camping for all runners and participants. For further information and registration, please contact www.huahinmarathon.com

