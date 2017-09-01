Hyatt Open Golf Tournament 2017

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Thailand will host the eighth annual “Hyatt Open 2017 Golf Tournament” on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September at the Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin. The two-day tournament will allow golfers to enjoy the challenge of playing 36 holes tournament and to enjoy the spectacular views of the highly awarded Banyan Golf Club. The Hyatt Open 2017 Champion will be awarded with the Hyatt Open trophy; a traditional silver Claret Jug.

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Thailand will host the eighth annual “Hyatt Open 2017 Golf Tournament” on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September at the Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin. The two-day tournament will allow golfers to enjoy the challenge of playing 36 holes tournament and to enjoy the spectacular views of the highly awarded Banyan Golf Club. The Hyatt Open 2017 Champion will be awarded with the Hyatt Open trophy; a traditional silver Claret Jug. There will also be a variety of prizes for lucky draw and charity auctions from Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world as well as return air tickets from THAI Airways. The special golf package starts from 21,800 THB net for one player and 30,800 THB net for two players based on twin sharing room basis.

The package includes: • A two-night stay at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin with breakfast (or at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok or Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, or one night stay at Park Hyatt Bangkok, terms and conditions apply). • Two rounds of golf, including the awards lunch • Gala dinner at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin • Transfers between Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and Banyan Golf Club At this year’s event, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Thailand will host a welcome dinner followed by a charity fundraising auction. Mark your calendar and book now. Please call Hyatt Regency Hua Hin on +66 3252 1234 or email reservations.hrhuahin@ hyatt.com for more details and reservations.

