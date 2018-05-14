A truly top-flight golf event returns for more best-ball excitement. Guests staying at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort during the June tournament will find no better way to enjoy the weekend. Following the success of 2017’s inaugural event from across the region, this year InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Siam PGA Holidays and Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin are delighted to present InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Pairs Classic 2018.

The pairs best-ball, 18-hole stroke play tournament will be held the weekend of 22-24 June 2018 at Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin. Banyan’s course and facilities have been named by Asian Golf Monthly as among the region’s best for three years running, and has been featured in Rolex’s list of the top 1,000 courses in the world. Partner Siam PGA Holidays brings considerable expertise as a full-service travel company providing professional golf holiday arrangements for discerning customers throughout Thailand.

Michael Janssen, General Manager of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort commented, “We are delighted to be hosting the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Pairs Classic 2018 this year and look forward to welcoming golf aficionados coming from Thailand and overseas. The first InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Pairs Classic in 2017 was a tremendous success and we expect the tournament to enhance Hua Hin’s reputation as Thailand’s premier destination for golfers.” Guests also have the chance to win lucky draw prizes during Friday’s lunch at Banyan Golf Club and Saturday’s Beachcomber BBQ dinner.

Prizes include two nights at InterContinental the Pattaya Resort, InterContinental Bangkok, InterContinental Samui Baan Taling-Ngam Resort or Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin in addition to other prizes. For additional information, please contact: Siam PGA Holidays at enquire@thailandgolf.com or InterContinental Hua Hin Resort at ichh.rsvn@ihg.com.

comments