Following the success of the 2017 inaugural event, the year InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Siam PGA Holidays and Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin were delighted to present the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Pairs Classic 2018.

Michael Janssen, General Manager of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort commented, “We were delighted to host the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Pairs Classic 2018, this year welcoming golf aficionados coming from Thailand and oversea.” Guests had the chance to win lucky draw prizes during Saturday’s Beachcomber BBQ dinner and Friday’s lunch at Banyan Golf Club.

Prizes include two nights at InterContinental Pattaya Resort, InterContinental Bangkok, InterContinental Samui Baan Taling- Ngam Resort or Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, in addition to several other prizes. The event was held at the Banyan Golf course on 23rd and 24th June.

comments