Introducing the Paradorn International Tennis Academy at True Arena

The second anniversary of True Arena Hua Hin was a big day with an open house featuring free kid’s swimming lessons, a football match ‘friendly’, sport gear on sale and an evening of Muay Thai boxing.

But the big news of the day was released a press conference hosted by Mr Suwat Liptapanlop who introduced Thailand’s tennis super-star Paradorn Srichaphan. What was revealed was the commencement of the True Arena – Paradorn International Tennis Academy, to commence from this month. Paradorn Srichaphan was the first men’s singles player from Asia to be ranked in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, reaching a career high world no. 9.

The establishment of this academy in Hua Hin provides the best opportunity for young tennis hopefuls to learn the sport and to develop into world-class professional players. Khun Paradorn has taken the big step of moving with his young family to now be based in Hua Hin where he has seen the best environment for tennis training in the country. He has already brought with him a core squad of young players who he believes will relish the chance to be away from the pressures of life in Bangkok so they may be immersed in their training and quest for success. However the Paradorn International Tennis Academy is not just for ‘young elites’ with coaching and training available for all ages, experience and skill levels.

There will be a group of coaches to provide training on basic and advance skills of tennis, match play, foot work, cardio fitness, proper diet, and more. The best part of it all, Paradorn will be on court and off court with students so that everyone can benefit from his vast experience in all aspects of tennis. More specific information about the tennis programs at True Arena will soon be released with the opportunity of meeting one of the greats of world tennis. You may want to ask Khun Paradorn how he beat Andre Agassi in straight sets to make the third round at Wimbledon in 2002!

