J&S International Football Management Extends Partnership with Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy

J&S International Football Management and the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy have proudly announced a new deal that will see the partnership between the two organisations extended for another year

Founded by Patrick de Koster, J&S International Football Management represents a number of elite international players including Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Belgium. Earlier this year Mr De Koster visited the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy and was very impressed with the facilities and training, “Professional football is played on grass and it’s very important for young players to get used to playing on a natural surface like the one at Dusit Thani. I admire the attitude and enthusiasm of these young players and with the right combination of talent, hard work and outstanding coaching maybe one of them can go on to become an elite professional player like Kevin de Bruyne.” Steve Barbe is the Director of the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy.

He made more than 100 appearances in the Belgian top division during his professional career and hopes that one of his students might go on to enjoy similar success, “Being a professional footballer requires talent, dedication and determination. At the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy we aim to provide children with the best possible environment to potentially realize this dream on the beautiful grass pitches in front of one of Thailand’s most iconic hotels.” The partnership has already seen young players from the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer.

Academy spend time training at the academy of reigning Jupiler Pro League champion’s RSC Anderlecht. Meanwhile Mr De Koster has made numerous visits to Hua Hin to observe the training sessions and has another trip planned. The academy is based at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Hua Hin and offers football coaching for children of all ages and abilities. For more information contact: info@ huahinacademy.com.

Related posts:

comments