Kasetsart University Second Charity Bike Ride “Bike for the Sea”

On Sunday, March 26th, the Klaynamthai hospital and also Klaynamthai Foundation and the animal hospital, of Kasetsart University, Hua Hin held the second annual charity bike to highlight the importance of the ocean under concept “Bike for the sea”.

The purpose was to support Thai marine and the fishing board of Kasetsart University to purchase CCTV cameras to survey tourists and to inspire tourists to pay more attention and take care for the beauty of the sea in Thailand. The bike competition wasd divided into two categories with distances for 50 km from Hua Hin to Pranburi. Entrants paid either 350 THB application fee or 1,000 THB as a VIP. They received a shirt, a bib and the Thai Marine Guard Medal.

Ms

Related posts:

comments