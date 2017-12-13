Kiteboarding in Hua Hin ‘Enjoying Life on a Windy Beach’

Kiteboarding gives a fantastic feeling of freedom. There’s no engine, the only thing you hear is the wind and the sound of your board cutting through the water. It’s ecofriendly as a water sport powered by the wind.

Like surfing, kiteboarding is a sport primarily enjoyed by individuals who don’t usually need competition or organised events. For them this is about selfexpression on the water and the satisfaction of joining with the elements in an environmentally way. The first kite

school in Thailand was established in Hua Hin back in 2001. Since then Kiteboarding Asia (KBA) has opened many schools in Thailand and other parts of Asia. With almost 16 years’ experience, there isn’t much they haven’t learned so much about kiteboarding, teaching, and how to run the best kitesurfing services. This is by far the largest kiteboarding school and shop network in Asia.

The head office remains in Hua Hin with three separate operations on controlled sections of local beaches and a shared central distribution point for all the latest equipment and clothing. The proud boast is that kiteboarding gear is available in Hua Hin at the lowest prices worldwide. Nearly everyone can learn kitesurfing. No special strength needed, you use a harness where the kite is connected. Among our students during the years we have people from 7 to 73 years old. It’s no difference for men or women, we use the same equipment and everyone is equal.

The age and gender of the kiteboarder is not really relevant as this is not a sport dependent on strength. The only really requirement is that kiteboarders must ‘graduate’ as someone who especially understands the safety requirements; a bit like a SCUBA diving certification. Hua Hin is one of the best places to learn. The conditions couldn’t be better for beginners with lessons are the mainstay of KBA operations for newcomers progressing towards becoming a real kiteboarder year-round. Bookings for lessons (private, 1 day discovery and 3 day) are often made online, with free local transportation available. There is also a local club with equipment storage and ‘on the beach’ assistance available at all locations. A wide sandy beach, with shallow water and reliable wind conditions provides the best conditions for learning. The best conditions are from November to May, happily coinciding with the tourism high season.

There have even been world championship kiteboarding competitions in Hua Hin going back to 2010. All nationalities are represented with a combination of rentals, sales and kiteboarder’s own equipment being used. There have been over 10,000 students over the years, including many who have gone on to make successful careers and continuing to embrace the sport. Internationally the future is definitely looking bright for kiteboarding. There are pro tours, speed and course racing world championships. Kite gear is evolving at an incredible pace, with kites and bar systems becoming safer and more efficient. Kite schools with qualified instructors can be found all around the world, and more youngsters and girls are getting into kiteboarding.

Kiteboarding almost became an Olympic sport for the 2016 Olympic Games. But Hua Hin is the place to start your involvement and to experience the thrills of wind-powered locomotion and salt spray on the ocean in Hua Hin. KBA use only IKO certified instructors for our students, this is for your safety. Where? The three bases for KBA can be found at Sois 71, 75/1 and 83/1. It’s just a matter of heading down any of these Sois to make the connection. Website: www.kiteboardingasia.com; Email: huahin@kiteboardingasia.com Phone: 081-591-45-93

