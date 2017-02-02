La Grappa Annual Charity Golf

Peter Kirketerp, the owner of La Grappa has invited amateur golfers to join the 2017 Annual Charity Golf Event.

The will be another fun day of Golf Texas Scramble, a lot of laughter and a great opportunity to mingle with friends and friends to be and to demonstrate your generosity towards the charity objective. Prosecco, an Italian sparkling white wine will be flowing on course as perhaps an additional ‘handicap’! Officially the closing date for registrations was 31st January and in the past the event has been more than fully booked. However if you have a team of four, it may still be worthwhile contacting Peter just in case. Of course sponsorships are always sought. If you have an idea about how you can participate in any way then there are opportunities.

Here are the details: La Grappa Charity Golf Tournament

Format: Texas Scramble, Teams of Four, shotgun start – amateur golfers only

Where & When: Banyan Golf Course, Saturday 25th February, tee-off 11.am.

After The Game: Wine Dinner and presentations from 17.30.

Costs: 3.850 THB per player. This includes green and caddie fees, cart, golf shirt, wine dinner and prizes.

Prosecco Gold is also provided on course!

Contact: email – peter@mondovino.co.th,

Phone: 0818447308.

