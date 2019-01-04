Muay Thai in Cha-Am the ‘Battle at the Beach’

The Cha-Am Viewpoint is an ideal venue for Muay Thai boxing under the stars fights only metres from the ocean.It’s not a smoky, dark stadium but an open safe venue to see the action.

On Saturday 19th January the Muay Thai ‘Battle at the Beach’ will feature nine contests with combatants(both men and women) including French, Dutch and Belgiansand other foreign nationalities battling Thai fighters, both local and from other Provinces. The very experienced promoters understand what is needed for a great Muay Thai event with Thai and English ring-side commentary, plenty of seating and refreshments on hand.

The event guarantees to produce plenty of fierce action. The spectacle of Muay Thai is a combination of Thai culture, sporting prowess and live combat; a must see experience for visitors to Thailand.

Where: Cha-Am Viewpoint: Narathip Road junction with the Beach Road, Cha-Am.

When: Saturday 19th January, from 8.00 PM Cost: Ring-side seating 800 THB.

More information: Phone 086 3188440 (English) or 08 33114473 (Thai)

