Muay Thai in Cha-Am the ‘Battle at the Beach’

The Cha-Am Viewpoint is an ideal venue for Muay Thai boxing but it’s rarely on show. On Saturday 4th February the first Cha-Am Muay Thai ‘Battle at the Beach’ will feature 9 great fights under the stars and only metres from the beach.

Combatants include Dutch, Belgians and Italians and other foreign nationalities battling Thai fighters, both local and from other Provinces with a large Pattaya contingent. A special VIP guest will be Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee a current World Champion; he’s an international legend of Muay Thai. This will be a charity event with regional mentally disabled children as the beneficiaries.

The event guarantees to produce plenty of fierce action. The spectacle of Muay Thai is a combination of Thai culture, sporting prowess and live combat, a must see experience for visitors to Thailand. Battle on the Beach Cha-Am Viewpoint: Narathip Road junction with the Beach Road, Cha-Am. Saturday 4th February, from 8.30 PM VIP Seats available: For more information and reservations, phone 086 3188440 (English) or 08 33114473 (Thai)

Related posts:

comments