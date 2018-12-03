The Nullarbor Links concept is unique

The 18-hole par 72 golf course spans 1,365 kilometres with one hole in each participating town or roadhouse along the Eyre Highway, from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Ceduna in South Australia.

Each hole includes a green and tee and somewhat rugged outback-style natural terrain fairway. The course provides a quintessential Australian experience and a much-needed activity/attraction for travellers along the renowned desolate highway. Commencing 27th April 2019 – 5th May 2019 the 10th annual ‘Chasing the Sun’ Golf Tournament takes place as an opportunity to play this course in the company of golfers from around the world.

Here are some of the comments of international golfers from previous events: “It was greatly relaxing and a pretty wonderful way of crossing the Nullarbor. Once again thanks Alf unforgettable.” — Kim Wells, Ha Quan, Nga Vo. Vietnam “In America we rarely use the word brilliant. Chasing the Sun was brilliant. — Bill Brose Maryland USA.

“The course far exceeded our expectations. Sam and I love golf and this round will stick in our memory as special.” — Sam and Kathy Lawson Cyprus “All over it was great, an unforgettable experience; we loved it. Thinking about coming back for the 10th anniversary in 2019.” — Kirsten Redeifs Germany.

Now is the time to consider one of the most unusual golfing experiences on the planet with bookings now being taken for the April 2019 event. More information is available at: www.nullarborlinks.com

comments