Opening Hua Hin’s Summer Season of Tennis 2018

Hua Hin’s 2018 summer season of tennis is officially open with a ceremony taking place prior to the final of the first of the International Tennis Federation sanctioned 15 professional tennis tournaments at True Arena Hua Hin

International Tennis Federation (ITF) in cooperation with True Arena Hua Hin, Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Co.,Ltd. has organised the professional male and female tennis tournament “Cal-Comp &XYZ printing ITF Pro Circuit 2018” featuring a total of 9 tournaments held throughout May – December 2018, and prize money ranging from US $15,000 to $25,000.

The tournament aims to provide an opportunity for participating professional players to develop their skills to succeed in world-class circuits, and offer success in their career paths. In addition, this will significantly promote Thailand and Hua Hin town as a sports-tourism destination worldwide via TV broadcasts. Hosted by the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Complex which features an international standard tennis facility with an amphitheatre main court providing an identical surface to the Road Laver Arena, home of the Grand Slam Australian Open. The series kicked off with a ladies tournament of contestants representing Japan, India, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, Hong Kong, Taipei, China, France, Britain as well eleven Thai competitors.

The series serves as a developmental pathway to the world of professional arenas, such as the Women’s Tennis Association Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour for male players. This is an opportunity for Thai players to compete with other talented foreign players to develop their skills and experience, helping them to succeed in a career.

The competitions comprise six men’s matches and six women’s matches with a cash prize of USD 15,000 per match, as well as three women’s matches with a cash prize of USD 25,000 per match. The current tournament concludes on Saturday 9th June. Apart from checking details on the True Arena website and Facebook page, a giant billboard on the entry road gives all the tournament dates, so just drive by to know when you can be a free spectator.

