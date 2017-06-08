Opening Hua Hin’s Summer Season of Tennis

Hua Hin’s 2017 summer season of tennis is officially open with a ceremony taking place prior to the final of the first of the International Tennis Federation sanctioned 15 professional tennis tournaments at True Arena Hua Hin.

This season is the Cal-Comp & XYZ printing ITF Pro Circuit 2017 which now continues until December this year. Hosted by the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Complex, the event is sponsored by CalComp Electronics (Thailand) PCL and XYZ printing, together with other Thai sponsors. True Arena Hua Hin features an international standard tennis facility with an amphitheatre main court providing an identical surface to the Road Laver Arena, home of the Grand Slam Australian Open. The series kicked off with a ladies tournament of 32 contestants representing Japan, India, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, Hong Kong, Taipei, China, France, Britain as well eleven Thai competitors. Patcharin Cheapchandej (left) from Thailand overcame Ling Zhang (right) from Hong Kong, 6-1,7-5 in the finals of the first ladies event.

The series serves as a developmental pathway to the world of professional arenas, such as the Women’s Tennis Association Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour for male players. This is an opportunity for Thai players to compete with other talented foreign players to develop their skills and experience, helping them to succeed in a career. The competitions comprise six men’s matches and six women’s matches with a cash prize of USD 15,000 per match, as well as three women’s matches with a cash prize of USD 25,000 per match. The event will significantly promote Hua Hin as an international sports tourism destination with a free spectator exper- ience of great tennis at a great venue on offer. www. truearenahuahin.com

