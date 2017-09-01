Opportunities Abound for Young Footballers at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy

From playing on the manicured grounds of the Dusit Thani to the less than elegant fields of Pala U Noi village. From playing against other football academies to taking up European Football Scholarships; the youth of Hua Hin have many opportunities to be involved in the ‘world game’ at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy.

The Academy is based at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Hua Hin and offers football coaching for children of all ages and abilities. The Academy is extremely fortunate to be the only club to have access to the immaculate grass football pitches in front of this prestigious hotel.

All ages and levels of expertise can enjoy the Dusi Thani grass pitches from pre-schoolers to under 18.

Some students have gone on to earn trials with major European clubs such as RSC Anderlecht. After a year training with the Academy, Larrs Hinrichs returned to Germany where he was immediately signed by OSC Bremerhaven and will soon be playing for one of their academy’s youth teams.

The Academy has a long standing partnership with J&S International Football Management which represents some of the best international players in the modern game. Founder Patrick de Kloster has visited on numerous occasions. He has also arranged for prospects from the academy to have trials with Belgian Premier League champions RSC Anderlecht. Steve Barbé is the Director / Head Coach who has retired after a career which included over 100 appearances in the Belgian top division and playing in major international competitions such as the UEFA Cup. He also had a brief spell at Charlton Athletic and is a licensed, qualified coach under the Belgian FA. In July a group of parents and coaches from the travelled to Pala U Noi with the community organisation Jungle Aid to conduct a coaching clinic for the children and hand out some kits. A group of between almost 20 kids took part in a coaching session followed by a match and some shooting practice.

Head Coach Steve said, “These children play on one of the worst pitches you will ever see but it hasn’t diminished their enthusiasm for the game. I hope this will be the first of many coaching clinics we put on in this community.” Other projects include a scholarship program which allows less fortunate local children to join the Academy. The 2017/18 MOL League season starts this month with the Academy competing alongside some of the top academies in the wider region. Teams are entered at Under 8, Under 10, Under 12 and Under 15 levels with every player having an opportunity to compete in the league.

The facilities at Pala-U Noi are a bit ‘scratchy’

Some mums having a good read before their 4.30 pm training session Academy coaching sessions are from 3.30 PM on Saturday and Sunday catering for under 6 year olds, under 10, under 12 and under 18 year olds. From this month girls and mums also have their opportunity from 4:30 to 6:30. For more information www.huahinacademy.com

