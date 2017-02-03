PACE The Title sponsor for the “WCGC Thailand” With MahaSamutr Country Club, Hua Hin

Fore Management Group is delighted to announce PACE Development Corporation Plc. as the title sponsor for the “World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand” in partnership with MahaSamutr Country Club, Hua Hin. The World Corporate Golf Challenge is the biggest corporate golf event in the world. In collaboration with Times Newspaper, the WCGC first began in the UK in 1993 as a platform for ‘bringing the world of business together’ in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere using golf as the mean. Currently, WCGC is represented in more than 40 countries worldwide. As Thailand’s leader in luxury property development and hospitality.

PACE Development Corporation Plc. provides a full range of lifestyle properties and services. The company’s flagship awardwinning projects are such as the renown MahaNakhon, mixed-use development and Thailand’s tallest tower, MahaSamutr, Hua Hin’s first and only private country club and luxury villas along with the super-luxury residential development. Khun Sorapoj Techakraisri, CEO of PACE Development Corporation Plc. and an avid golfer himself commented, “We at PACE are happy to connect top business professionals through the first-ever PACE World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand.

WCGC is recognised as the world’s most accepted corporate golf tournament on an international level. Not only will the participants experience professional competition alike, but get the opportunity to represent their company and country at the World Finals.” Chris Watson (MD Fore Management Group) WCGC Thailand Licence holder commented, “We are delighted a company of PACE’s reputation and magnitude have signed as the title sponsor for WCGC Thailand inaugural year. We look forward to bringing Thailand their best ever golf event.” PACE WCGC Thailand will start the first qualifier rounds in February 2017, final round will take place at Banyan Golf Club on April 1, 2017. The World Final will be held during Jun 21-26, 2017 at Oitavos Dunes in Cascais, Portugal. Entry registration is available via thailand. worldcorporategolfchallenge.com

Related posts:

comments