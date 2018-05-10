Playing From the Correct Tee-Box

It was a sunny Saturday morning on the golf course and an eager golfer was beginning his pre-shot routine on the first hole, visualising the upcoming shot, when a voice came over the clubhouse public address: “WOULD THE GENTLEMAN ON THE WOMEN’S TEE PLEASE BACK UP TO THE MEN’S TEE.” The golfer remained deep in his routine, seemingly impervious to the interruption.

Again the announcement rang out louder; “would the MAN on the WOMEN’S tee kindly go back to the men’s tee.” The golfer simply ignored the request and kept concentrating, when once more, came the clubhouse call; “would the man on the women’s tee back up to the men’s tee, PLEASE.” He finally stopped, turned, looked towards the clubhouse and shouted back; “would the person in the clubhouse please be quiet so that I can play my second shot”.

