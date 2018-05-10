Playing Polo for Princess Pa

Beachside at the InterContinental Resort Hua Hin was the venue of last month’s 2017 Princess Pa’s Cup, the Asian Championship of Beach Polo.

Sponsored by the InterContinental Resort, Proud Real Estate and B. Grimm, this was the annual event fund raising for the Nabha Foundation under the patronage of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha. The Foundation gives a chance to the disadvantaged and marginalised; especially to give a new start in life to current and former prison inmates. Apart from the main polo event, other equestrian events included horse racing, barrel racing and the all-important fashion parade on horseback.

Into the evening, high fashion continued to be on show with a blue theme for the cocktail dinner and fund-raising auction. More winners were in the fashion stakes as high society and high fashion added that essential touch of glamour that is always a part of Beach Polo in Hua Hin.

